Selby won three world titles in four years

Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 31 July-16 August

Three-time champion Mark Selby clinched his place in the World Championship semi-finals with a 13-7 victory over Neil Robertson at the Crucible.

Leading the Australian 11-5 overnight, Selby was quickly into his stride on Tuesday and took the opening frame with a confident break of 91.

Robertson, the 2010 champion, pulled back two scrappy frames but Selby completed his victory in the next.

Selby, 37, will face Mark Williams or Ronnie O'Sullivan in the last four.

The Leicester player, who won his last world title in 2017, started the tournament with questions about his form but now looks like he is getting back to his best.