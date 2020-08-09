Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Scotland's Anthony McGill (right) beat Jamie Clarke 13-12 after the Welshman missed a crucial pink when he appeared to be closing in on a 13-11 victory

Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 31 July-16 August

Anthony McGill has described Jamie Clarke's tweet during his World Snooker Championship second-round win over the Welshman as "pretty childish".

Clarke tweeted "you want to dance, let's dance", after McGill complained that he was standing in his eye line.

Clarke says he has no regrets over his use of social media, but McGill was unimpressed.

"I have been a pro for 10 years and no-one can say anything about my conduct," the Scot said.

"I am not on Twitter to defend myself and I am probably looking like the bad guy.

"I just play the game honestly. As soon as I have finished my shot I go and sit down. I have got no interest in pulling any strokes."

When told that Clarke did not regret his tweet, McGill added: "That surprises me because it's pretty immature, pretty childish. I would regret tweeting that."

McGill set up a quarter-final meeting with Norway's Kurt Maflin after staging a remarkable comeback to beat fellow qualifier Clarke 13-12.

But the game will be remembered for the pair's confrontation, which began in the 10th frame when McGill was trailing 7-2.

The 29-year-old felt Clarke was standing in his line of sight and made his feelings known to his opponent, with referee Jan Verhaas having to intervene.

Clarke won the frame then sent the tweet during the mid-session interval that followed.

"I have done that [tweeted] since the first match of the qualifiers," said Clarke, 25.

"I don't think there's any problem with that. I will do it again in the future.

"I was just being me and I am not going to apologise for being myself. There's a lot worse things going on in the world."

McGill, a World Championship quarter-finalist in 2015, said Clarke stood in his eye line "a few times" before he raised the issue.

"He shouldn't really be doing that," he said.

"I just asked him politely if he wouldn't mind sitting down and he kind of took it the wrong way.

"It turned into something horrible. I don't like playing snooker matches like that. I don't like that atmosphere."

Clarke described the 10th-frame incident as "just one of those things".

"I just think on the whole it was a cracking match," he said.

"That's what snooker's all about. It's all about competition and it's all about tension and I think we provided that on a bigger scale."