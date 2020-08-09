Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Jamie Jones has regained his World Snooker Tour card having come through Q school in Sheffield

Jamie Jones will return to the World Snooker Tour next season after being banned from the sport for a year in February 2019 following a corruption inquiry.

Former World Championship quarter-finalist Jones was accused of being part of a plan to fix a 2016 match between David John and Graeme Dott.

Welshman Jones, 32, was cleared of match-fixing but admitted failing to report a corrupt approach.

He regained his Tour card at Q school.

Jones, the world number 39 when he was originally suspended in October 2018, admitted he had failed to report an approach to his compatriot John to fix the match against Dott, but a disciplinary panel found that he had not breached betting rules.

Jones lost an appeal against his ban - which was backdated to October 2018 - in April 2019.

John was suspended for five years after admitting fixing two matches.

One of those was the 2016 meeting with Dott, which was in a qualifying round for the International Championship in China.

Dott won the match, which was played in Preston, 6-1. There was no suggestion of wrongdoing by Scotland's Dott.

Jones was free to play again in October 2019, but missed most of the 2018-19 season and dropped off the Tour having finished outside the top 64 in the rankings.

He has been competing at Q school at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield this week, and reclaimed his Tour card with a 4-0 win against Michael Georgiou.

Jones, from Neath, reached the World Championship's last eight on his debut at the Crucible in 2012, when he caused a shock by beating 2005 champion Shaun Murphy in the first round.

Having qualified for the World Championship again in 2018, he beat Murphy once more in the first round but lost to Kyren Wilson in the last 16.

He had also qualified in 2015 but lost to Neil Robertson in round one, while he reached the quarter-finals of the 2016 UK Championship.