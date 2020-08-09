Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Robertson won the world title in 2010

Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 31 July-16 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and Red Button, with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app. Full details and times.

World number two Neil Robertson battled to a 13-9 victory over Barry Hawkins to reach the World Championship quarter-finals at the Crucible Theatre.

After Robertson had led 6-3 Hawkins hit back for 8-8, but the Australian took charge of the final session with breaks of 59, 50 and 79 helping him through.

Robertson comes up against three-time champion Mark Selby in the next round.

England's Kyren Wilson withstood a brilliant fightback from compatriot Martin Gould to progress 13-9.

World number eight Wilson held a healthy 10-3 advantage but saw the lead cut to 11-8 in the final session.

It should have been 11-9 when Gould led 68-0 with Wilson needing three snookers, but he managed to get them to pinch the frame on the black and took the one required to advance.

Wilson sets up a mouth-watering last-eight tie against world number one and defending champion Judd Trump, who said last year the pair "don't speak" and "don't really get on".

The last of the second round matches conclude on Sunday at 19:00 BST, with five-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ding Junhui tied at 8-8, while world number 89 Jamie Clarke is 8-7 in front against fellow qualifier Anthony McGill.

Hot and humid in Sheffield

This year's delayed World Championship because of the coronavirus pandemic means the usual spring slot of April-May has been pushed back to July-August in the summer.

And it seems to have affected the playing conditions in the tournament.

Robertson told BBC Two: "In the past five or six years, I have always lost to someone who keeps it tight and can shut down the offence. From that perspective I was happy with 8-8 and could have been 10-6 down in other years.

"The table is playing very heavy, it is very humid out there and it does not feel like playing at Sheffield. It feels like playing in Asia and it is tough to screw the ball back.

"My expectations are very high but playing players like Barry Hawkins, Mark Selby and then Ronnie O'Sullivan, Ding Junhui or Mark Williams ... top players like playing [against] other top players."

