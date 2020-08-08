Last updated on .From the section Snooker

World number eight Wilson has reached three Crucible quarter-finals and a semi-final in the last four years

Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 31 July-16 August

Kyren Wilson took a first-session lead against Martin Gould as he began his World Championship campaign after being granted a bye into the second round.

Wilson, who progressed after Anthony Hamilton's withdrawal, made five breaks of 50 or more to lead Gould 5-3.

Meanwhile, Neil Robertson recovered from spilling coffee over himself to go 5-3 up against Barry Hawkins.

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ding Junhui resumed their second round match on Saturday afternoon level at 4-4.

With players battling for a place in the quarter-finals, Welshman Jamie Clarke was 6-2 ahead against Scot Anthony McGill.

Wilson racked up breaks of 52, 113, 63, 90, 64 to edge clear of Gould.

On the other table, Robertson was full of beans as his match began in farcical fashion.

The Australian spilt coffee on his trousers before his opponent sat in the wrong chair, in what were arguably the highlights of their opening exchanges.