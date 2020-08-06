Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Judd Trump came from behind to beat Tom Ford in he first round

Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 31 July-16 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and Red Button, with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app. Full details and times.

An uncharacteristic display from defending champion Judd Trump saw him trail Yan Bingtao 5-3 in the second round of the World Championship.

Trump missed numerous pots, and loose safety play allowed China's Yan to capitalise with four frames in a row.

The world number 16 made breaks of 133, 91 and 93 to establish a two-frame lead heading into Friday's second session.

Former champions Mark Williams and Stuart Bingham are tied at 8-8 after the second session.

Three-time champion Williams led 5-3 after the first session but 2015 winner and current Masters champion Bingham responded with breaks of 115 and 76 to level the contest.

They conclude on Friday at 10:00 BST.

World number one Trump's record-breaking season has seen him claim six ranking titles, including the Players Championship in March when he beat Yan in the final.

But the Englishman was out of sorts in the opening session of this match and looked on course to be four frames adrift, but Yan's missed red allowed Trump to respond with a 58 break.

Yan could have pinched the eighth frame when Trump inadvertently knocked in the green, but he failed to take advantage, allowing Trump to narrow the gap to two frames.

Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry said on BBC Two: "Judd will be in a positive mood because he has dodged one there.

"Yan had an unbelievable chance to pinch the eighth frame but he went around that break in a funny way. I couldn't work it out."