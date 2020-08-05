Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Allen suffered the fifth World Championship first-round exit of his career

Mark Allen says his opponent Jamie Clarke was a deserved winner of their World Championship first-round match.

Clarke, making his debut at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre, won 10-8 despite Allen scoring five centuries.

"Jamie kept coming back at me after I made break after break. He held himself together very well," said Allen.

"It was very impressive for anyone to handle the occasion and play like that, considering what I threw at him. For a debutant to do it is even better."

"He has got a very bright future in the game if he goes on playing like that," added Allen of Welshman Clarke, the world number 89.

Jamie Clarke is the lowest-ranked player in the tournament

World number four Allen lamented that his game lacked the necessary consistency in Tuesday's defeat as he went out of the championship at the first-round stage for the second consecutive year.

"I felt I played very well in spells but unfortunately for me when I wasn't at my best I was quite poor," conceded the Northern Irishman.

"There was no in between with me. It was either making a century or missing really easy balls.

"I probably only won about two close frames all day. You need to be closing out frames when you are 40 or 50 in front."

Despite his defeat, the 34-year-old reflected with satisfaction on a season which saw him reach his current ranking, the highest of his career.

"My game is in good shape and I've had a good season overall. I'll keep practicing and maybe try to lose some more weight. I have lost two stone already," he said.

'Invaluable experience' for Brown

Earlier on Tuesday, Allen's fellow Antrim player Jordan Brown lost 10-6 to three-time world champion Mark Selby on his first appearance at the Crucible.

"It all boiled down to missing too many balls and you can't afford to do that against a player of the quality of Mark Selby," said Brown.

"I felt comfortable out there, although maybe the occasion got to me a wee bit.

"It is invaluable experience and it will help me move forward and be a better player in the future.

"The crowds make the Crucible, so it felt a wee bit flat out there at times but I was just glad to be a part of it."