Jimmy White was beaten in six World Championship finals, with four of those defeats coming against Stephen Hendry

Defending champion Jimmy White and Stephen Hendry will headline this year's World Seniors Snooker Championship, which takes place at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre.

White, 58, defeated Darren Morgan 5-3 in last year's final, at the venue where he lost in six world finals.

The three-day event begins on 19 August, three days after the World Championship final.

The tournament will be broadcast live on BBC's digital platforms.

Selected matches will also be shown on the BBC Red Button.

White, seven-time world champion Hendry, 1997 world champion Ken Doherty and UK Seniors champion Michael Judge are the four seeded players.

Notable names including 1985 world champion Dennis Taylor, 1986 winner Joe Johnson and Malta's Tony Drago are also in the draw.