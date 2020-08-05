Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Barry Hawkins was beaten by Ronnie O'Sullivan in the 2013 World Championship final

World number 15 Barry Hawkins made light work of Swiss debutant Alexander Ursenbacher with a 10-2 first-round victory at the World Championship.

Englishman Hawkins has one of the best recent records at the Crucible, reaching the final in 2013 and making four further semi-final appearances.

He held a 7-2 overnight lead and had no troubling in completing the win to set up a meeting with Neil Robertson.

Meanwhile, Scotland's Stephen Maguire trails England's Martin Gould 7-2.

Wednesday sees the start of the second-round matches as four-time champion John Higgins faces Kurt Maflin and three-time winner Mark Williams plays Masters champion Stuart Bingham.