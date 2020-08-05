World Snooker Championship 2020: Barry Hawkins beats Alexander Ursenbacher
World number 15 Barry Hawkins made light work of Swiss debutant Alexander Ursenbacher with a 10-2 first-round victory at the World Championship.
Englishman Hawkins has one of the best recent records at the Crucible, reaching the final in 2013 and making four further semi-final appearances.
He held a 7-2 overnight lead and had no troubling in completing the win to set up a meeting with Neil Robertson.
Meanwhile, Scotland's Stephen Maguire trails England's Martin Gould 7-2.
Wednesday sees the start of the second-round matches as four-time champion John Higgins faces Kurt Maflin and three-time winner Mark Williams plays Masters champion Stuart Bingham.