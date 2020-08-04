Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Allen made four brilliant century breaks but could not pull away from Clarke

Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 31 July-16 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and Red Button, with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app. Full details and times.

Fourth seed Mark Allen leads tournament debutant Jamie Clarke 5-4 following an outstanding opening session of their first round match at the Crucible.

Northern Ireland's Allen made four century breaks but was unable to pull away from Clarke, who made a century of his own.

The Welshman, the lowest-ranked player in the tournament, held his nerve to claim two tight frames in the session which could have seen Allen take a much more convincing lead into Tuesday evening.

Both players exhibited some exquisite play in a high-quality session, with the Allen surging into a 2-0 lead with back-to-back breaks of 136 and 105.

Clarke did not pot a ball in the opening two frames and could do little but watch on as Allen cleared the table.

However when the debutant's chance arrived in the third he took it superbly with his highest ever tournament break of 136.

A scrappy fourth frame looked to be Allen's for the taking before Clarke forced three snookers from the Northern Irishman to level the match at the mid-session break.

Llanelli's Clarke is aiming to follow in the footsteps of the town's most famous player, 1979 world champion Terry Griffiths

Having taken his first lead of the contest with another impressive fightback in the fifth, Clarke barely had an opportunity to extend his advantage as Allen reeled off consecutive centuries for the second time.

Breaks of 122 and 104 saw Allen, who has lost in the opening round at Sheffield four times, regain the lead before he edged a nail-biting eighth frame to stretch his advantage.

Clarke took the session's final frame to leave the contest finely poised after an absorbing three hour session.

The pair will continue at 19:00 BST on Tuesday with the winner meeting Thailand's Noppon Saengkham in the second round.