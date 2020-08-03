Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 31 July-16 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and Red Button, with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app. Full details and times.

Thailand's Noppon Saengkham caused the biggest upset of the World Championship so far by beating 2005 winner Shaun Murphy 10-4 in the first round.

World number 42 Saengkham led 6-3 overnight and won the first two frames on Tuesday before Murphy responded.

Murphy, the 10th seed, missed superb chances to win the next two frames and Saengkham took both to record his maiden victory at the Crucible.

Saengkham, 28, will face either Mark Selby or Jordan Brown in round two.

On the other table, Mark Allen made breaks of 136 and 105 in the first two frames before Crucible debutant Jamie Clarke responded with a quality century of his own.

