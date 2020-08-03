Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Allen lost to good friend Stephen Maguire in the Tour Championship final in June

Mark Allen says he is wary of being the victim of a first-round upset in Tuesday's World Championship match with Jamie Clarke at The Crucible Theatre.

The Northern Irishman fell at the first hurdle in 2019, losing 10-7 to China's Zhou Yuelong in his opening game.

"I've lost a few first round matches here so I know to be on guard," said Allen prior to facing the Welshman.

"I don't know a lot about Jamie Clarke, I've never seen him play, but he had some very good wins in qualifying."

Allen reached a now career-high world ranking of four when he reached the final of The Tour Championship in June while his opponent on Tuesday is the lowest ranked player in the tournament at 89.

"On paper I'm a big favourite but we don't play snooker on paper," added the 34-year-old.

"If he plays anything like he is capable of then I am in for a very, very tough match.

"When I saw I had been drawn against Jamie I was hoping the crowd would get on top of him as I remember from my first time here that it can be pretty daunting.

"Now that there is no crowd I'll not be able to use that to my advantage. I'll just have to try and out-play him on the table."

Allen has lost in the opening round at Sheffield on four occasions, with his best performance a semi-final appearance back in 2009.

'Strange' Crucible atmosphere

Despite having played with no spectators present at both The Championship League and the Tour Championship at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, the former Masters champion expects a very different experience when he steps out to play in the biggest event on the calendar.

"It'll be very strange, I'm not sure how it's going to be when I get out there with no crowd.

"We played in Milton Keynes with no crowd but there were no seats, there was no arena.

"It will be completely different here where there are normally 900 people shouting and roaring and creating an atmosphere."

The winner of the match will play Jack Lisowski or Anthony McGill in the second round.