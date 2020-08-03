World Snooker Tour: No China events until 2021 in revised calendar
The World Snooker Tour has announced a revised calendar after China said they would not host any international sporting events until 2021.
Nine events will take place before Christmas with the UK Championship starting on 24 November.
The Northern Ireland Open and Scottish Open will take place either side of the UK Championship with the English Open in October.
The venues for all events are yet to be confirmed.
WST chairman Barry Hearn said: "For the players there are plenty of opportunities to compete and I am delighted to confirm that there will be no reductions in prize money for the above events, despite the current Covid-19 crisis.
"We are working towards confirming plans for the second half of the 2020-21 season, with full details to be announced later this year."
World Snooker Tour dates for remainder of 2020:
September 13-20: Championship League
September 21-27: European Masters
September 28 to October 5: Championship League
October 12-18: English Open
October 23-27: Championship League
October 29 to November 1: Shoot Out
November 2-8: Champion of Champions
November 10-14: German Masters qualifiers
November 16-22: Northern Ireland Open
November 24 to December 6: UK Championship
December 7-13: Scottish Open
December 14-20: World Grand Prix