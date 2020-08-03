Last updated on .From the section Snooker

The World Snooker Tour has announced a revised calendar after China said they would not host any international sporting events until 2021.

Nine events will take place before Christmas with the UK Championship starting on 24 November.

The Northern Ireland Open and Scottish Open will take place either side of the UK Championship with the English Open in October.

The venues for all events are yet to be confirmed.

WST chairman Barry Hearn said: "For the players there are plenty of opportunities to compete and I am delighted to confirm that there will be no reductions in prize money for the above events, despite the current Covid-19 crisis.

"We are working towards confirming plans for the second half of the 2020-21 season, with full details to be announced later this year."

World Snooker Tour dates for remainder of 2020:

September 13-20: Championship League

September 21-27: European Masters

September 28 to October 5: Championship League

October 12-18: English Open

October 23-27: Championship League

October 29 to November 1: Shoot Out

November 2-8: Champion of Champions

November 10-14: German Masters qualifiers

November 16-22: Northern Ireland Open

November 24 to December 6: UK Championship

December 7-13: Scottish Open

December 14-20: World Grand Prix