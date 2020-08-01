Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Stuart Bingham made breaks of 109, 96, 57 and 58 on his way to winning four consecutive frames on Saturday

Former winner Stuart Bingham moved into the second round of the World Championship in Sheffield with a hard-fought victory over fellow Englishman Ashley Carty.

Bingham, the reigning Masters champion, led 5-4 overnight and claimed the first four frames on Saturday.

Crucible debutant Carty then reeled off three frames on the trot before Bingham sealed a 10-7 win with a break of 82.

Bingham, champion in 2015, will play Mark Williams or Alan McManus next.

Norway's Kurt Maflin hit two century breaks in building a 5-3 lead against England's David Gilbert before the world number 12 made a 131 of his own to trail by a single frame going into Sunday's second session.

In Saturday's afternoon session, China's Ding Junhui and England's Mark King play to a finish, while Scotland's four-time world champion John Higgins takes on Wales' Matthew Stevens.

Wales' three-time champion Williams trails 5-4 to Scotland's McManus going into Saturday evening's session.