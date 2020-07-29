Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Williams won the World Snooker Championship in 2000, 2003 and 2018

Former World snooker champion Mark Williams says tournament organisers have made every effort to ensure safety at the Crucible Theatre.

The delayed Championship will be played in front of spectators but their number will be limited.

Five-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan says players are being treated like "lab rats" by allowing spectators after Covid-19 restrictions were eased.

But Williams said: "It's going to be as safe as they can possibly make it."

Qualifier Anthony Hamilton, who suffers from severe asthma, said it is "ridiculous" and "too early" for fans to attend.

The Championship, which starts in Sheffield on Friday, was rearranged after it was postponed earlier in the year when sport in the UK was halted by the Covid-19 lockdown.

Following discussions with the UK government, it will be the first indoor sporting event with crowds, allowing around 300 supporters to attend each session.

Those that have booked tickets to attend will be placed in 'bubbles' of up to four people - limited to a maximum of two households - and will be socially distanced from others in the arena.

"To play in the Crucible with no one in there at all would have been a strange feeling," Williams told BBC

"I'm glad... for the people watching as well. People have paid for these tickets years in advance.

"Someone's going to be unfortunate but there's a lucky few that are going to be in there. It's good that fans are being allowed in."

Williams, who won his third World title in 2018, will be in first round action against Scotland's Alan McManus, who came through qualifying.

The 45-year-old Welshman considered retiring from the sport after failing to qualify for the 2017 World Championship, but insists he has no plans to quit.

"Throughout lockdown my mind was made up," Williams said.

"I'm not even thinking about retiring and I'm going to keep playing and have a look to see where I am in the next five years."

