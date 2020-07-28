Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Defending champion Judd Trump will face Tom Ford in the first round of the World Championship in Sheffield.

World number one Trump won his maiden Crucible crown last year with victory in the final over Scot John Higgins, who faces Welshman Matthew Stevens.

Five-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan plays Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, UK champion Ding Junhui plays Mark King and Mark Selby faces Jordan Brown.

The event begins on Friday (10:00 BST), live across BBC TV, radio and online.

Tournament favourite Trump has been in fine form this season, winning a record six ranking titles, and will be confident of progressing against world number 26 Ford, who has never been past the first round.

The battle between O'Sullivan and Un-Nooh will be an intriguing encounter featuring the two fastest players on tour, averaging less than 17 seconds a shot.

BBC pundit and 1991 world champion John Parrott said: "Un-Nooh does not give much value for money - he is in and out very quickly. That is just an open match which will be wonderful to watch."

Five debutants feature in the 32-man line-up including world number 82 Ashley Carty of Rotherham, who comes up against Masters champion Stuart Bingham.

Australia's 2010 world champion Neil Robertson faces China's Liang Wenbo, 2005 winner Shaun Murphy begins his campaign against Thailand's Noppon Saengham, while three-time champion Mark Williams is up against fellow veteran Alan McManus.

Draw in full:

Judd Trump v Tom Ford

Yan Bingtao v Elliot Slessor

Stephen Maguire v Martin Gould

Kyren Wilson v Anthony Hamilton

John Higgins v Matthew Stevens

David Gilbert v Kurt Maflin

Jack Lisowski v Anthony McGill

Mark Allen v Jamie Clarke

Mark Williams v Alan McManus

Stuart Bingham v Ashley Carty

Ding Junhui v Mark King

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Mark Selby v Jordan Brown

Shaun Murphy v Noppon Saengkham

Barry Hawkins v Alexander Ursenbacher

Neil Robertson v Liang Wenbo