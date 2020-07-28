World Snooker Championship: Judd Trump faces Ford, O'Sullivan v Un-Nooh
Last updated on .From the section Snooker
Defending champion Judd Trump will face Tom Ford in the first round of the World Championship in Sheffield.
World number one Trump won his maiden Crucible crown last year with victory in the final over Scot John Higgins, who faces Welshman Matthew Stevens.
Five-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan plays Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, UK champion Ding Junhui plays Mark King and Mark Selby faces Jordan Brown.
The event begins on Friday (10:00 BST), live across BBC TV, radio and online.
Tournament favourite Trump has been in fine form this season, winning a record six ranking titles, and will be confident of progressing against world number 26 Ford, who has never been past the first round.
The battle between O'Sullivan and Un-Nooh will be an intriguing encounter featuring the two fastest players on tour, averaging less than 17 seconds a shot.
BBC pundit and 1991 world champion John Parrott said: "Un-Nooh does not give much value for money - he is in and out very quickly. That is just an open match which will be wonderful to watch."
Five debutants feature in the 32-man line-up including world number 82 Ashley Carty of Rotherham, who comes up against Masters champion Stuart Bingham.
Australia's 2010 world champion Neil Robertson faces China's Liang Wenbo, 2005 winner Shaun Murphy begins his campaign against Thailand's Noppon Saengham, while three-time champion Mark Williams is up against fellow veteran Alan McManus.
Draw in full:
Judd Trump v Tom Ford
Yan Bingtao v Elliot Slessor
Stephen Maguire v Martin Gould
Kyren Wilson v Anthony Hamilton
John Higgins v Matthew Stevens
David Gilbert v Kurt Maflin
Jack Lisowski v Anthony McGill
Mark Allen v Jamie Clarke
Mark Williams v Alan McManus
Stuart Bingham v Ashley Carty
Ding Junhui v Mark King
Ronnie O'Sullivan v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
Mark Selby v Jordan Brown
Shaun Murphy v Noppon Saengkham
Barry Hawkins v Alexander Ursenbacher
Neil Robertson v Liang Wenbo