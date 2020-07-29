Mark Allen reached the World Championship semi-finals in 2009

Jordan Brown says he will fulfil a childhood dream when he makes his World Championship debut against three-time winner Mark Selby next Monday.

The qualifier will be joined in Sheffield by fellow Antrim player Mark Allen - the world number three starts against Welsh debutant Jamie Clarke.

"It's just an unbelievable feeling - to walk out at the Crucible will be awesome," added the 32-year-old.

"It doesn't get much tougher than Mark Selby but I believe I can win."

Brown, with a world ranking of 74th, qualified thanks to a 10-6 over Ryan Day on Tuesday and he will become the ninth player from Northern Ireland to compete at the Crucible.

The tournament, which will be the first UK sporting event played in front of spectators since the Covid-19 pandemic, starts on Friday.

It's been a long wait for a World Championship debut and Brown is quick to acknowledge the part played by practice partner Allen.

Upward curve

"The hard work is finally paying off - to beat a player like Ryan Day, a ranking tournament winner, is a big achievement for me," added Brown.

"Mark has been a massive help. He's been a role model for the best part of 20 years, he's my best friend and always gives me advice.

"I learn so much from practising with him everyday. He's phenomenal to be with and be around and without him I probably wouldn't have made it, so I owe him a great deal of gratitude.

"When the draw was made I was just happy I didn't get Mark. I'm really looking forward to it, it's two sessions and anything is a bonus from now on.

"I've been dreaming about this since I was kid - to finally go out there be among the elite of the sport, if you don't enjoy it there's something wrong.

"It seems with sport in our country we all get behind each other. To be part of that history with the likes of Alex Higgins, Denis Taylor and Mark a proud moment for me and to have some supporters there cheering me on will be amazing."