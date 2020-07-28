Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Anthony McGill cruised past Sam Baird to book his place at the World Championship

Scotland's Anthony McGill reached the World Championship having conceded just two frames throughout qualifying after seeing off Sam Baird 10-1 on Tuesday.

"I've never had a qualifying tournament like this," said the 2015 quarter-finalist after booking his place at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre.

However, the 2006 champion Graeme Dott was knocked out in a 10-6 defeat by Martin Gould.

Two-time runner-up Matthew Stevens qualified as he beat Ricky Walden 10-5.

Mark King, Tom Ford and Thepchaiya Un-Nooh also progressed from the final round of qualifying.

The draw for the first round takes place on Wednesday (11:00 BST), with the event starting on Friday.

All matches at the main stage will be broadcast live across BBC TV, radio and online.