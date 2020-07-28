Last updated on .From the section Snooker

This year's World Championship had to be rescheduled because of the Covid-19 pandemic

Northern Ireland's Jordan Brown has qualified for the World Snooker Championship for the first time.

The 32-year-old defeated Ryan Day 10-6 on Tuesday to secure a debut at the Crucible.

The draw for the first round takes place on Wednesday (11:00 BST) with the event starting on Friday.

Brown, who will become the ninth player from Northern Ireland to compete at the Sheffield venue, will be joined in the draw by fellow Antrim man Mark Allen.

All matches at the main stage will be broadcast live across BBC TV, radio and online.