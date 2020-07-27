Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Alan McManus is a three-time World Championship semi-finalist

Former Masters champion and BBC pundit Alan McManus has come through qualifying to seal his place at the World Championship in Sheffield.

Veteran Scot McManus, 49 - who reached the semi-finals in 2016 - progressed after beating Louis Heathcote 10-5.

The draw for the first round takes place on Wednesday (11:00 BST) with the event starting on Friday.

World number 86 Alexander Ursenbacher of Switzerland and number 82 Ashley Carty from Rotherham both progressed.

Both players will be making their debuts at the Crucible Theatre, with Ursenbacher becoming the first Swiss player to appear at the venue.

Norway's Kurt Maflin was the first player through with a 10-1 demolition of Englishman Matthew Selt, while there were wins for compatriots Elliot Slessor and Anthony Hamilton, as well as Thailand's Noppon Saengkham.

Eight further players will advance from the last day of qualifying on Tuesday, with former champion Graeme Dott and two-time finalist Matthew Stevens both in action.

All matches at the main stage will be broadcast live across BBC TV, radio and online.