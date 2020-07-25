Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Jimmy White (right) was beaten in four World Championship finals by Stephen Hendry

Six-time finalist Jimmy White has been knocked out in the penultimate round of qualifying for the World Championship.

White, 58, who last appeared at the Crucible in 2006, was beaten 6-1 by Robert Milkins in the third round.

This year's event in Sheffield runs from 31 July until 16 August and is live across BBC TV, radio and online.

The season-ending tournament was scheduled to take place in April and May but was put back owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Snooker will be the first indoor event to be played in front of crowds since the coronavirus crisis, allowing around 300 spectators in for each session.