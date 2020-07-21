World Championship qualifying: Reanne Evans loses to Andy Hicks in first round

Reanne Evans
Reanne Evans was aiming to become the first woman to qualify for the main draw at The Crucible

England's Reanne Evans lost 6-3 to compatriot Andy Hicks in a televised World Championship first-round qualifying match in Sheffield.

Evans, 34, was bidding to become the first woman to win a televised match at a ranking event.

The rescheduled championship event starts on 31 July at the Crucible.

"I'm disappointed because I felt good - but with maybe a couple more weeks' practice I would have been more match sharp," Evans said.

"I expected Andy to be more aggressive so I was a little shocked."

The qualifiers, at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield, began on Tuesday and run until 28 July.

In November 2019, Evans came within a frame of becoming the first woman to beat a man in snooker's top 16.

Evans fought back against world number eight Shaun Murphy, before losing 4-3 on her Champion of Champions debut.

Hicks, 46, reached the semi-finals at the Crucible in 1995, but has not qualified for the Championships since 2007. He plays Sam Craigie in the next round of qualifying.

Meanwhile, six-time runner-up Jimmy White, 58, begins his bid to reach the main draw when he plays Russia's Ivan Kakovskiy at 20:00 BST on Tuesday.

