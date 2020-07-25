Last updated on .From the section Snooker

BBC Sport brings you comprehensive live coverage of the 2020 World Snooker Championship on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four, BBC iPlayer, Red Button and online.

The tournament at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield starts on 31 July - with the final to be played on 15-16 August - after the event was postponed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The championship will see the return of a reduced crowd but with social distancing measures in place.

This year's winner will receive £500,000, with the total prize fund being more than £2m.

In 2019, Judd Trump produced an exhilarating display to claim his maiden World Championship title with an 18-9 victory over John Higgins.

Trump will face competition from five-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan, who is hoping to secure his first victory since 2013, last year's runner-up Higgins as well as Mark Williams and Mark Selby, both winners on three occasions.

All times BST. Session times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

