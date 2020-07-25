World Snooker Championship 2020: How to watch on the BBC - times and channels
BBC Sport brings you comprehensive live coverage of the 2020 World Snooker Championship on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four, BBC iPlayer, Red Button and online.
The tournament at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield starts on 31 July - with the final to be played on 15-16 August - after the event was postponed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The championship will see the return of a reduced crowd but with social distancing measures in place.
This year's winner will receive £500,000, with the total prize fund being more than £2m.
In 2019, Judd Trump produced an exhilarating display to claim his maiden World Championship title with an 18-9 victory over John Higgins.
Trump will face competition from five-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan, who is hoping to secure his first victory since 2013, last year's runner-up Higgins as well as Mark Williams and Mark Selby, both winners on three occasions.
Coverage
Friday, 31 July
10:00-12:00, 13:00-18:00 & 18:55-20:00 - BBC Two
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00, 19:00-23:00 - BBC Red Button
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00, 19:00-23:00 - Table 1 & 2, BBC Sport online, BBC iPlayer & Connected TV
23:20-00:10 - Highlights, BBC Two
00:10-02:10 - UK Championship Extra, BBC Two
Saturday, 1 August
13:15-16:10 - BBC One
10:00-12:00, 16:10-17:30 - BBC Two
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00, 19:00-23:00 - BBC Red Button
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00, 19:00-23:00 - Table 1 & 2, BBC Sport online, BBC iPlayer & Connected TV
00:25-01:15 - Highlights, BBC Two
01:15-03:15 - UK Championship Extra, BBC Two
Sunday, 2 August
10:00-12:00, 13:00-18:00 & 19:00-21:00 - BBC Two
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00, 19:00-23:00 - BBC Red Button
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00, 19:00-23:00 - Table 1 & 2, BBC Sport online, BBC iPlayer & Connected TV
00:00-00:50 - Highlights, BBC Two
00:50-02:50 - UK Championship Extra, BBC Two
Monday, 3 August
10:00-12:00 & 13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00, 19:00-23:00 - BBC Red Button
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00, 19:00-23:00 - Table 1 & 2, BBC Sport online, BBC iPlayer & Connected TV
23:30-00:20 - Highlights, BBC Two
00:20-02:20 - UK Championship Extra, BBC Two
Tuesday, 4 August
10:00-12:00 & 13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00, 19:00-23:00 - BBC Red Button
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00, 19:00-23:00 - Table 1 & 2, BBC Sport online, BBC iPlayer & Connected TV
00:30-01:20 - Highlights, BBC Two
01:20-03:20 - UK Championship Extra, BBC Two
Wednesday, 5 August
10:00-12:00 & 13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00, 19:00-23:00 - BBC Red Button
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00, 19:00-23:00 - Table 1 & 2, BBC Sport online, BBC iPlayer & Connected TV
23:30-00:20 - Highlights, BBC Two
00:20-02:20 - UK Championship Extra, BBC Two
Thursday, 6 August
10:00-12:00 & 13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00, 19:00-23:00 - BBC Red Button
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00, 19:00-23:00 - Table 1 & 2, BBC Sport online, BBC iPlayer & Connected TV
23:30-00:20 - Highlights, BBC Two
00:20-02:20 - UK Championship Extra, BBC Two
Friday, 7 August
10:00-12:00 & 13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00, 19:00-23:00 - BBC Red Button
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00, 19:00-23:00 - Table 1 & 2, BBC Sport online, BBC iPlayer & Connected TV
23:20-00:10 - Highlights, BBC Two
00:10-02:10 - UK Championship Extra, BBC Two
Saturday, 8 August
13:15-16:30 - BBC One
10:00-12:00 & 16:30-17:30 - BBC Two
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00, 19:00-23:00 - BBC Red Button
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00, 19:00-23:00 - Table 1 & 2, BBC Sport online, BBC iPlayer & Connected TV
23:15-00:05 - Highlights, BBC Two
00:05-02:05 - UK Championship Extra, BBC Two
Sunday, 9 August
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:30 - BBC Two
20:30-22:00 - BBC Four
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00 - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00, 19:00-23:00 - Table 1 & 2, BBC Sport online, BBC iPlayer & Connected TV
23:30-00:20 - Highlights, BBC Two
00:20-02:20 - UK Championship Extra, BBC Two
Monday, 10 August
10:00-12:00, 13:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:00 - BBC Two
20:00-22:00 - BBC Four
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00, 19:00-23:00 - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00, 19:00-23:00 - Table 1 & 2, BBC Sport online, BBC iPlayer & Connected TV
23:15-00:05 - Highlights, BBC Two
00:05-02:05 - UK Championship Extra, BBC Two
Tuesday, 11 August
10:00-12:00, 13:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:00 - BBC Two
20:00-21:00 - BBC Four
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00, 19:00-23:00 - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00, 19:00-23:00 - Table 1 & 2, BBC Sport online, BBC iPlayer & Connected TV
23:15-00:05 - Highlights, BBC Two
00:05-02:05 - UK Championship Extra, BBC Two
Wednesday, 12 August
13:00-18:00 & 18:55-20:00 - BBC Two
20:00-21:00 - BBC Four
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00 - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00 - Table 1 & 2, BBC Sport online, BBC iPlayer & Connected TV
23:30-00:20 - Highlights, BBC Two
Thursday, 13 August
10:00-12:00, 13:00-18:00 & 18:55-20:00 - BBC Two
20:00-21:00 - BBC Four
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00, 19:00-23:00 - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00, 19:00-23:00 - Table 1 & 2, BBC Sport online, BBC iPlayer & Connected TV
00:30-01:20 - Highlights, BBC Two
Friday, 14 August
10:00-12:00, 13:00-18:00 & 18:55-21:00 - BBC Two
21:00-22:00 - BBC Four
10:00-13:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-22:00 - BBC Sport online, BBC iPlayer & Connected TV
Saturday, 15 August
13:15-16:30 - BBC One
16:30-17:30 & 19:30-23:00 - BBC Two
14:00-17:30 & 19:00-22:00 - BBC Sport online, BBC iPlayer & Connected TV
Sunday, 16 August
13:30-18:00 & 19:30-23:00 - BBC Two
14:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00 - BBC Sport online, BBC iPlayer & Connected TV
All times BST. Session times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.
Catch-up
You can view all our TV broadcasts as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, with access to live streams, text commentaries, news, reports, schedules, videos and highlights of the day's action. The BBC Sport app is available free for Apple and Android devices.