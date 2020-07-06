Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Barry Hearn is hopeful some fans will be able to attend the delayed World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.

The World Snooker Tour's chairman said organisers would "explore every avenue" to get spectators into the Crucible for the event, which starts on 31 July.

Ticket holders have been given the option to register interest in being in a reduced-capacity audience should the government's coronavirus rules change.

If a crowd is allowed, it would be the first at a UK sports event since March.

That was when sport in the UK was halted by the Covid-19 lockdown.

"Detailed discussions with the relevant organisations are ongoing," said Hearn.

"The highest priority of course is the health and safety of fans and everyone connected with the event, so spectators will only be allowed if we are confident that this priority can be met.

"But we are working hard towards making this happen if it is possible."

The 2020 World Championship will be live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

