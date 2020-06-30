Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ding Junhui lost to Mark Selby in the 2016 World Snooker Championship final

China's world number 11 Ding Junhui will compete at the rearranged World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.

The 33-year-old, who reached the final in 2016, withdrew from this month's Tour Championship over travel concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The world's top 16 players are now all set to appear at the Crucible when the tournament begins on 31 July.

Chinese trio Zhou Yuelong, Xiao Guodong and Zhao Xintong have withdrawn from qualifying because of the pandemic.

Yan Bingtao, who is the only other Chinese player inside the world's top 16, is based in the UK.

Qualifying is set to start on 21 July.

