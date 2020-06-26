Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Stephen Maguire had most to smile about after beating his friend Mark Allen in Milton Keynes

Stephen Maguire has picked up £250,000 thanks to a 10-6 victory over Mark Allen in the Tour Championship final.

The Scot, who won his first ranking event since 2013, took charge from 4-4 after the first session to secure the £150,000 winner's prize.

The victory also saw Maguire collect £100,000 for winning the Coral Cup as the top player from three events.

Maguire hit a tournament best break of 139 against Allen, who moves to a career-high world ranking of fourth.

Former Masters champion Allen was aiming to clinch a first title success since winning the Scottish Open in December 2018 but the Northern Ireland player failed to fire on Friday night in Milton Keynes.

Maguire, 39, only received an invitation to play in the tournament because Ding JinHui declined to travel - the event had been scheduled for March so if played then he wouldn't have been involved.

Close opening

Allen built an early 2-0 lead with the help of breaks of 50 and 76 but Stephen Maguire responded with runs of 89 and 69 in the next two frames to level by the mid-session interval.

Maguire edged a scrappy fifth, before Allen restored parity again with a total clearance of 125 to take the sixth.

The pair shared the final two frames to end all square at the end of the first session but Maguire moved 5-4 ahead with his 139, which added £10,000 to his tally as the highest break.

Maguire opened up a two-frame gap at 7-5 and won the next two to move within one of victory.

Allen kept the match alive with a 107 break before Maguire won and pip Judd Trump for the Coral Cup prize.