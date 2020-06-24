Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Maguire has won five major ranking tournaments in his career

Stephen Maguire beat world number one Judd Trump 9-6 to reach the final of the Tour Championship in Milton Keynes.

Their last-four meeting came just a day after Trump said he felt Maguire lacked the mentality and dedication to reach his true potential.

Maguire hit six tons in his quarter-final win over Neil Robertson but this was a scrappier victory.

The Scot will play either Mark Selby or Mark Allen in Friday's final.

Trump scored a 97 break to level at 2-2 and then went two in front, but Maguire's seventh century of the tournament saw them end the first session at 4-4.

Trump twice edged ahead in the evening session, and twice Maguire pegged the world champion back, winning frame 12 on the final black.

Maguire then moved within one frame of victory and a fluked frame-ball green saw the 39-year-old home.