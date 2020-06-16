Last updated on .From the section Snooker

The English Institute of Sport in Sheffield will host the qualifying rounds for the 2020 World Snooker Championship from 21 July.

Players outside the top 16 will have to progress through the qualifiers to earn a spot at the Crucible on 31 July.

The event will follow government guidelines on coronavirus testing, sanitisation and social distancing.

Total prize money for the World Championship remains at £2.4m, with the winner taking £500,000.

Judd Trump beat John Higgins 18-9 to claim his first World Championship in one of the most breathtaking Crucible finals in 2019.