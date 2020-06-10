Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan is a five-time world champion

Ronnie O'Sullivan says he has "had the best three months" of his life during the coronavirus lockdown.

The 44-year-old made the comments on a day which saw him knocked out of the Championship League event following a 3-0 defeat by Stuart Bingham.

"I've really been enjoying the lockdown," said O'Sullivan.

"Talking about snooker and talking about this and that, I want the lockdown to go on for another five years if it can."

The non-ranking tournament at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes is being played without fans and, as there is an on-site hotel, players and staff can be contained on the complex without having to leave.

Despite saying he had been enjoying lockdown, he seemed to have a different view of the Championship League venue. He said that he has "struggled" in the "bubble" surrounding it.

"Got to be off my head coming here, haven't I? I've been sat in my room for 24 hours," he told Eurosport during the event. external-link

"I've done 16 hours in a cell once, and it was better because I got to choose my own food."

Bingham needed to beat O'Sullivan 3-0 to top their group and duly did so to eliminate the five-time world champion and make it to the final four-player group.

Ben Woollaston also progressed after a 3-0 win over Liang Wenbo.

