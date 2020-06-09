Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ryan Day beat Kyren Wilson and Alfie Burden in the first stage of the Championship League

Ryan Day says it has taken a "monumental effort" to bring back competitive snooker.

The sport had been suspended since March because of coronavirus but returned when the Championship League began on 1 June.

The event is taking place at Milton Keynes' Marshall Arena, with players staying in a "bubble" in a hotel attached to the venue.

"Hats off to everyone involved," Day told BBC Sport Wales.

"It's a lot of work - 64 players plus the staff involved. It's a big sacrifice for the staff as well because they have pretty much been cooped up for the best part of two weeks."

Players were tested on arrival in Milton Keynes last week and were then quarantined until results came through.

"You are given a time to arrive by. You are taken into the hotel reception, you are given a room key, then you are up to the second floor where the testing takes place," explained world number 36 Day.

"You have to take everything from the car in one journey because once you are inside the bubble, as they call it, you are not allowed back outside.

"The test is a swab down your throat. That's sent away, processed overnight and it's about midday they get the results.

"If it's all-clear you get the wristband which allows you to move within the bubble. You can get down to the Marshall Arena, just across the way in the venue. It's worked quite well."

Day, from Pontycymmer, near Bridgend, took the scalp of Kyren Wilson last week as he progressed to the second stage of the Championship League.

Having returned home after his first batch of games, he must go through the testing process again ahead of a return to action on Wednesday.

Day is in a group which features world number one Judd Trump as well as Barry Hawkins and David Gilbert.

"Judd is certainly man of the moment," Day said.

"It's a very short format so you need a good start. I am looking forward to it."