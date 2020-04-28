World Championship: Watch all 10 147 maximum breaks at the Crucible

From the section

There have been 10 maximum 147 breaks at the Crucible Theatre during a World Championship.

Canada's Cliff Thorburn made the first in 1983 while Stephen Hendry was the most recent player to achieve it in 2012.

You can watch all of them below.

1) Cliff Thorburn 1983 World Championship - fourth frame of second-round match v Terry Griffiths

Media playback is not supported on this device Archive: Cliff Thorburn makes first Crucible 147 maximum break

2) Jimmy White 1992 World Championship - 13th frame of first-round match against Tony Drago

Media playback is not supported on this device Archive: Jimmy White's wonderful 147 against Tony Drago

3) Stephen Hendry 1995 World Championship - 12th frame of semi-final against Jimmy White

Media playback is not supported on this device Archive: Hendry hits first Crucible 147

4) Ronnie O'Sullivan 1997 World Championship - 14th frame of first-round match v Mick Price

Media playback is not supported on this device Ronnie O'Sullivan's fastest 147 in history

5) Ronnie O'Sullivan 2003 World Championship - seventh frame of first-round match v Marco Fu

Media playback is not supported on this device Archive: Rocket's second Crucible 147

6) Mark Williams 2005 World Championship - 11th and final frame of first-round match v Robert Milkins

Media playback is not supported on this device Archive: Williams makes Crucible 147

7) Ronnie O'Sullivan 2008 World Championship - 20th and final frame of second-round match v Mark Williams

Media playback is not supported on this device Archive: Ronnie O'Sullivan's 'best' Crucible 147 maximum break

8) Ali Carter 2008 World Championship - 15th frame of quarter-final v Peter Ebdon

Media playback is not supported on this device Archive - Carter's Crucible 147

9) Stephen Hendry 2009 World Championship - seventh frame of quarter-final v Shaun Murphy

Media playback is not supported on this device Archive: Hendry hits second Crucible 147

10) Stephen Hendry 2012 World Championship - seventh frame of first-round match v Stuart Bingham

Media playback is not supported on this device Archive: Hendry stuns Bingham with 147

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.