World Snooker Championship: BBC to show classic Crucible matches

Media playback is not supported on this device World Championship 2019 final: Record-breaking snooker final and epic shots

The 1985 black-ball final between Steve Davis and Dennis Taylor will be one of 17 classic World Championship matches to be shown on BBC Two.

Current world champion Judd Trump, seven-time winner Stephen Hendry and five-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan also feature in the two-hour episodes, starting on Saturday, 18 April.

That day was supposed to mark the start of this year's championship in Sheffield but the event has been postponed because of the coronavirus crisis and has yet to be rescheduled.

The 1985 showpiece is regarded as the most famous Crucible final, as Taylor fought his way back from 8-0 down to claim the world title on the last black of the last frame in a match watched by an audience of 18.5m.

Full list of matches and BBC Two times:

All times BST

Saturday 18 April (15:00): Steve Davis v Tony Knowles - 1982, first round.

Sunday 19 April (14:00): Ray Reardon v Alex Higgins - 1982, final.

Monday 20 April (14:00): Steve Davis v Jimmy White - 1984, final.

Tuesday 21 April (14:00): Neil Robertson v Mark Selby - 2014, semi-final.

Wednesday 22 April (14:00): Steve Davis v Joe Johnson - 1986, final.

Thursday 23 April (14:00): Jimmy White v Stephen Hendry - 1988, second round.

Friday 24 April (14:00): Stephen Hendry v Jimmy White - 1992, final.

Saturday 25 April (12:30): Stephen Hendry v Jimmy White - 1994, final.

Sunday 26 April (14:00): Stephen Hendry v Ronnie O'Sullivan - 2002, semi-final.

Monday 27 April (13:45): Peter Ebdon v Matthew Stevens - 2002, semi-final.

Tuesday 28 April (13:45): Ken Doherty v Paul Hunter - 2003, semi-final.

Wednesday 29 April (13:45): Shaun Murphy v Matthew Stevens - 2007, quarter-final.

Thursday 30 April (13:45): John Higgins v Judd Trump - 2011, final.

Friday 1 May (13:45): Ronnie O'Sullivan v Barry Hawkins - 2013, final.

Saturday 2 May (12:30): Neil Robertson v Judd Trump - 2014, quarter-final.

Sunday 3 May (13:00): Steve Davis v Dennis Taylor - 1985, final.

Monday 4 May (13:45): Judd Trump v Stuart Bingham - 2015, semi-final.