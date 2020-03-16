Coronavirus: Tour Championship behind closed doors in Llandudno

Ronnie O'Sullivan won the 2019 Tour Championship, but will not be defending his title

Snooker's Tour Championship in Llandudno will be played behind closed doors over coronavirus fears.

The event runs from 17-24 March, but no fans will be at Venue Cymru to see the world's top eight players.

In a statement World Snooker said: "The government advised the public to avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues.

"We have reacted to this advice with the decision to close the doors at Venue Cymru in Llandudno to all fans."

World Snooker added: "We realise this will be disappointing to fans but we must act according to the latest government advice."

World number one Judd Trump will begin his bid for the £150,000 winners' prize against eighth-ranked John Higgins on Wednesday, 18 March.

