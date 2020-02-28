Players Championship: Mark Allen beaten by Shaun Murphy in quarter-final

Allen highest break against Murphy was a modest 69 as he struggled to find his best form

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen is out of the Players Championship after a 6-2 quarter-final defeat by Shaun Murphy in Southport on Friday.

The world number seven from Antrim lost the opening two frames but was still in the contest at 3-2.

Former world champion Murphy won the World next three frames to prevail in a low scoring encounter.

Allen beat Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in his opener despite struggling with an ear infection, a cold and conjunctivitis

He said he felt "horrendous" during the 6-3 win in the first round and "if it was any other tournament I would have had to pull out".

Allen was well below his best against Murphy with a 69 his best break while his highest frame total was 75.