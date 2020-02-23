Michael Holt wins Shoot Out for first ranking title after 24 years

Holt captured the £50,000 first prize

Englishman Michael Holt captured his first ranking title of his 24-year career with victory over China's Zhou Yuelong in the Shoot Out in Watford.

The 41-year-old world number 41, beaten by Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in last year's final, earns a top 16 spot and a place in next week's Players Championship.

Holt made an early 42 in the final and completed a 64-1 victory.

With Zhou reaching the final it means Ronnie O'Sullivan does not get the chance to defend his Players title.

Five-time world champion O'Sullivan, playing in the tournament for the first time since 2015, went out in round two to Billy Castle.

The two female players in the Shoot Out, 20-year-old Nutcharut Wongharuthai and 12-time women's world champion Reanne Evans lost in round one.

