Welsh Open: Shaun Murphy wins Welsh Open with 9-1 win over Kyren Wilson

Shaun Murphy
Shaun Murphy was runner-up to Stephen Lee in the 2006 Welsh Open final

Shaun Murphy has won his first Welsh Open after beating Kyren Wilson 9-1 at the Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff.

Murphy took a 4-0 lead in the first session and extended his his advantage to 7-1 ahead of the evening sessions.

The Magician, who beat Yan Bingtao in the semi-final and world number one Judd Trump in the quarters, had breaks of 102, 108 and 134 in the final.

The 37-year-old takes home the £70,000 first prize, and adds a ninth ranking title to his career successes.

Wilson, who beat four-time Welsh Open winner Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-5 in the semi-final, failed to get going in the final and needed seven frames before winning his first.

The 28-year-old could not replicate his form from earlier in the tournament, which saw him make a a maximum break of 147 in the very first frame of his first-round win.

For Murphy it is a second ranking title in six months after September's China Championship victory against Mark Williams.

