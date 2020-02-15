Welsh Open: Kyren Wilson beats Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-5 in first semi-final
|2020 Welsh Open
|Dates: 10-16 February Venue: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
|Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Kyren Wilson beat Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-5 to book his place in Sunday's Welsh Open final in Cardiff.
O'Sullivan had hoped to win a fifth Welsh Open title in Cardiff, his last crown there coming in 2016.
But at the end of a tussle that went down to the final frame, Wilson edged the contest against his English compatriot.
Shaun Murphy will take on Yan Bingtao in the second semi-final on Saturday evening.