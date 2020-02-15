Welsh Open: Kyren Wilson beats Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-5 in first semi-final

Ronnie O'Sullivan last won the Welsh Open in 2016
Ronnie O'Sullivan last won the Welsh Open in 2016
2020 Welsh Open
Dates: 10-16 February Venue: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Kyren Wilson beat Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-5 to book his place in Sunday's Welsh Open final in Cardiff.

O'Sullivan had hoped to win a fifth Welsh Open title in Cardiff, his last crown there coming in 2016.

But at the end of a tussle that went down to the final frame, Wilson edged the contest against his English compatriot.

Shaun Murphy will take on Yan Bingtao in the second semi-final on Saturday evening.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Tournaments

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you