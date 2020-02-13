Welsh Open: Ronnie O'Sullivan eases into quarter finals

Ronnie O'Sullivan
Ronnie O'Sullivan last won the Welsh Open in 2016
2020 Welsh Open
Dates: 10-16 February Venue: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Four-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan is through to the quarter-finals of the Welsh Open in Cardiff.

O'Sullivan took just under an hour to beat Iran's Soheil Vahedi 4-0 in what was his 100th game in the Welsh Open.

His opponent in the last eight will be Mark Selby, who beat China's Zhao Xintong 4-3.

Dominic Dale, the only remaining Welshman in the competition, was beaten 4-1 by Shaun Murphy while Kyren Wilson beat Ding Junhui 4-2.

