Welsh Open: Wales' Mark Williams beaten by Anthony McGill
- From the section Snooker
|2020 Welsh Open
|Dates: 10-16 February Venue: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Wales' Mark Williams is out of the Welsh Open following a 4-1 defeat by Scotland's Anthony McGill in the third round at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena.
Williams' defeat means Dominic Dale, who beat world number seven Mark Allen 4-2, is the only Welshman through to the last 16.
Dale will face England's Shaun Murphy, who beat compatriot Ben Woollaston 4-1.
Four-time winner Ronnie O'Sullivan is through after a 4-2 win over Anthony Hamilton.
Judd Trump, the beaten finalist in 2017, also advanced with a 4-1 victory over Brazil's Igor Figueiredo.
But another Englishman, Jack Lisowski, is out after losing 4-0 against Soheil Vahedi of Iran.
Ding Junhui defeated Jimmy Robertson 4-1 with fellow Chinese player Zhao Xintong a 4-1 winner over Wales' Matthew Stevens.
China's Tian Pengfei was beaten 4-3 by Belgium's Luca Brecel and Northern Ireland's Gerard Greene beat Welshman Daniel Wells 4-2 while Stephen Maguire defeated Robert Milkins 4-3.
