Welsh Open: Mark Williams, Judd Trump and Mark Selby into third round

2020 Welsh Open Dates: 10-16 February Venue: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Mark Williams is safely through to the Welsh Open third round with a 4-2 win over Northern Ireland's Jordan Brown.

The Welshman was behind in the fifth frame at 2-2 but battled back to set up a third-round match with Anthony McGill at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff.

Current world champion Judd Trump eased through 4-0 against Billy Joe Castle while Mark Selby beat Chen Zifan 4-1.

But there was no such luck for Barry Hawkins as he fell to a 4-0 defeat against China's Tian Pengfei.

Wales' hopefuls Dominic Dale, Daniel Wells and Matthew Stevens all came through their second-round matches to join Williams in the last 32.

Neil Robertson, Ronnie O'Sullivan and Tuesday's 147 break-maker Kyren Wilson are all in action during Wednesday's evening session, which begins at 19:00 GMT.

