World Grand Prix: Neil Robertson through to face Graeme Dott in final
Neil Robertson reached his third ranking final in as many weeks with a hard-fought 6-4 win over Kyren Wilson at the World Grand Prix in Cheltenham.
The world number two raced to a 3-0 lead with breaks of 80, 59 and 77.
Wilson, who had won in the deciding frame in all previous rounds, made a 129 to reduce the arrears to 4-3 and an 84 to be only one behind again at 5-4.
But Robertson made a composed half century to secure a place in Sunday's final against Scot Graeme Dott.
Australian Robertson claimed his 17th ranking title with a 9-0 rout of China's Zhou Yuelong in the European Masters in Austria last month.
Last weekend in Berlin he was beaten 9-6 by world number one Judd Trump in the German Masters final.
In his 29th ranking final he will line up against Dott in a best-of-19-frame contest, a repeat of the 2010 World Championship final that the Australian won 18-13.
Dott, who last won a ranking event in 2007, beat Ronnie O'Sullivan 5-3 in the quarter-finals and moved into the final with a 6-4 win over Tom Ford.
