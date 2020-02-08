World Grand Prix: Neil Robertson through to face Graeme Dott in final

Robertson is yet to win the World Grand Prix, which was first played in 2015

Neil Robertson reached his third ranking final in as many weeks with a hard-fought 6-4 win over Kyren Wilson at the World Grand Prix in Cheltenham.

The world number two raced to a 3-0 lead with breaks of 80, 59 and 77.

Wilson, who had won in the deciding frame in all previous rounds, made a 129 to reduce the arrears to 4-3 and an 84 to be only one behind again at 5-4.

But Robertson made a composed half century to secure a place in Sunday's final against Scot Graeme Dott.

Australian Robertson claimed his 17th ranking title with a 9-0 rout of China's Zhou Yuelong in the European Masters in Austria last month.

Last weekend in Berlin he was beaten 9-6 by world number one Judd Trump in the German Masters final.

In his 29th ranking final he will line up against Dott in a best-of-19-frame contest, a repeat of the 2010 World Championship final that the Australian won 18-13.

Dott, who last won a ranking event in 2007, beat Ronnie O'Sullivan 5-3 in the quarter-finals and moved into the final with a 6-4 win over Tom Ford.

