Graeme Dott beats Tom Ford to reach World Grand Prix final

Scotsman Graeme Dott reached Sunday's World Grand Prix final in Cheltenham with a 6-4 win over England's Tom Ford.

The 42-year-old world number 21, world champion in 2006, lost 6-4 to eventual winner Judd Trump in last week's German Masters semi-final.

But after beating Ronnie O'Sullivan 5-3 in the last eight, Dott, who sealed the last of his two ranking titles in 2007, made a 103 en route to victory.

Neil Robertson will play Kyren Wilson in the second semi-final on Saturday.

World number two Robertson made the highest break of the tournament with a 140 as he dispatched Joe Perry 5-1.

Wilson continued his sequence of winning every round in this year's tournament in the deciding frame as he edged out John Higgins 5-4.

Dott took the first two frames against Ford but was deemed to have touched a red with his sleeve in frame three.

Having levelled at 3-3 with a 91, Ford - who was not called for a foul having appeared to nudge a red with his cue - found himself ahead for the first time with a fine clearance of 89.

But the methodical Dott, who had runs of 81, 67 and 70, was soon in front again following his first century of the tournament and duly secured a place in his first ranking final since 2018.

