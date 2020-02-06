Judd Trump loses 4-3 to Kyren Wilson at World Grand Prix

Judd Trump won the German Masters last week for his fourth ranking title of the season

Defending champion Judd Trump was beaten 4-3 by Kyren Wilson in the last 16 of the World Grand Prix at Cheltenham Racecourse.

The 30-year-old world number one made his 70th century of the season and won successive frames to force a decider.

Trump made a 50 in the final frame but Wilson clinched a deciding pink to seal a quarter-final with Scotsman John Higgins or China's Zhao Xintong.

Ronnie O'Sullivan, the 2018 winner, plays Graeme Dott on Thursday evening.

