Judd Trump loses 4-3 to Kyren Wilson at World Grand Prix
Defending champion Judd Trump was beaten 4-3 by Kyren Wilson in the last 16 of the World Grand Prix at Cheltenham Racecourse.
The 30-year-old world number one made his 70th century of the season and won successive frames to force a decider.
Trump made a 50 in the final frame but Wilson clinched a deciding pink to seal a quarter-final with Scotsman John Higgins or China's Zhao Xintong.
Ronnie O'Sullivan, the 2018 winner, plays Graeme Dott on Thursday evening.
