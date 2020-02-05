Mark Williams defies gout to beat Barry Hawkins at World Grand Prix

Mark Williams became world snooker champions for the third time in 2018

Mark Williams defied a bout of gout to beat Barry Hawkins 4-2 in the first round of snooker's World Grand Prix.

The Welsh three-time world champion was given special dispensation to wear a slipper-style soft shoe on his left foot.

Gout can cause sudden extreme pain and Williams said it felt as if "someone has hit my big toe with a hammer" in a tweet at the weekend.

"Barry struggled, probably because he saw me limping around the table and it put him off," said Williams after limping to victory.

"I didn't think I could win but I wanted to give it a go.

"A couple of days ago I couldn't stick it. I was lying on the floor screaming. I have been on the tablets since Monday and now it is 10 times better. The doctor says it should clear up within the next couple of days."

Williams will face Australian Neil Robertson in the last 16 in Cheltenham on Thursday afternoon.

