World Grand Prix: Allen loses in first round at Cheltenham

Mark Allen's break of 130 wasn't enough to halt Liang Wenbo's momentum at Cheltenham.

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen has exited the World Grand Prix in the first round after a 4-2 defeat to China's Liang Wenbo.

Allen won the first frame at Cheltenham Racecourse but Wenbo responded to take a comfortable 3-1 lead.

The Antrim player hit a break of 130 in the fifth frame but the world number 38 remained composed to see out the win.

Wenbo will face Ronnie O'Sullivan in the second round, who edged out David Gilbert 4-3 in his opener.

Allen eased to the first frame, but was punished for missing a red at 45 which allowed Wenbo to level the game.

Wenbo reeled off scores of 60 and a break of 105 to move two frames clear of the 33-year-old, who pulled a frame back with a well-taken break of 130.

However that was only a brief response as Wenbo's break of 62 was enough to set up a tie with O'Sullivan.