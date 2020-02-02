German Masters: World champion Judd Trump beats Neil Robertson in final

Judd Trump's success in 2018-19 saw him become the first player to earn more than £1m in a season

World champion Judd Trump defeated world number two Neil Robertson to win the German Masters in Berlin.

England's Trump, 30, triumphed 9-6 to take his fourth title of the season.

The world number one recovered from two frames down to level at 4-4 by the end of the first session, before moving 6-4 ahead after the restart.

Australian Robertson, who thrashed Shaun Murphy 6-1 to reach the final, momentarily reduced the deficit but was unable to overhaul Trump.

"It's nice to win today. It was a good game in a different way," said Trump.

"There was a lot of high-class safety during the game and you really had to earn your chances."