European Masters: Neil Robertson beats Zhou Yuelong 9-0 in final

Robertson is a former world champion and world number one

Australian Neil Robertson captured the 17th ranking title of his career with a 9-0 whitewash of China's Zhou Yuelong at the European Masters in Austria.

It puts the world number five, 37, level with Mark Selby on the list of ranking winners, led jointly by Ronnie O'Sullivan and Stephen Hendry on 36.

It is only the second whitewash in a two-session ranking tournament final.

The 2010 world champion's victory maintains his record of claiming a title every year since 2006.

The left-hander made a total clearance of 128 to lead 4-0 at the mid-session interval and a second century, his 42nd of the season, gave him an 8-0 advantage at the end of the afternoon.

Zhou, 22, who finished his final-frame victory over Gary Wilson in the early hours of Sunday morning to reach his first ranking final, looked set to avert a whitewash only to go in-off potting the last red and then conceding a succession of penalty points from a difficult snooker.

Inspired to try snooker? Find out how to get into snooker, pool and billiards with our fully inclusive guide.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.