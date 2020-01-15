Masters 2020: Kyren Wilson beats Jack Lisowski 6-2 after fightback

Media playback is not supported on this device Masters 2020: 'He got me!' - Wasp stings referee Ben Williams

Kyren Wilson fought back from 2-0 down to beat Jack Lisowski 6-2 in the opening round of the Masters.

Lisowski, 28, delivered some superb attacking snooker to win the first two frames with breaks of 56 and 72.

But Wilson, also 28, replied with a break of 66 in the third before easing to a quarter-final spot - his highest break was a 70 in the final frame.

"He was flawless for two frames," said Wilson. "The first game's always the hardest so I'm delighted to win it."

World number eight Wilson and fellow Englishman Lisowski, ranked 13th, lost in the first round of last year's competition.

Wilson was in charge after taking an error-strewn fourth frame after Lisowski, playing in the tournament for only the second time, missed a pink with the rest.

His biggest scare was during the fifth frame when a bee landed on his neck and although referee Ben Williams removed it, he was stung on his hand for his troubles.

"I had a nasty one last year," said Wilson. "It's tough getting into this tournament, but once you get that first game out of the way you settle."

Lisowksi added: "I died a slow death in the last four frames, I wasn't really in any of them."

In the last eight Wilson will face the winner of Wednesday's second match between Mark Williams and Stuart Bingham.