Masters 2020: Ding Junhui suffers shock loss to Joe Perry

Ding Junhui suffered a shock 6-3 defeat by Joe Perry in the opening match of this year's Masters in London.

The Chinese arrived in great form having won the UK Championship in York last month, but despite a 135 break in frame two, he was never ahead.

Englishman Perry, who reached the final of this event in 2017, was too consistent and breaks of 71, 93 and 83 secured victory.

In Sunday's evening match, three-time winner Mark Selby faces Ali Carter.