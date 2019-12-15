Scottish Open: Mark Selby beats Jack Lisowski in final

Mark Selby at the Scottish Open

Mark Selby beat fellow Englishman Jack Lisowski 9-6 to win his first Scottish Open title in Glasgow.

Selby, a runner-up in this tournament in 2003, twice found himself trailing before taking control from the seventh.

After two long frames Selby eventually fired himself into a 8-5 lead, one short of the title.

Lisowski, who knocked out holder Mark Allen in the semi-final, delayed the win by a frame before eventually succumbing in the 15th.

